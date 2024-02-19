Missouri Conservation Commission acquires new land in Harrison County

The Missouri Conservation Commission has recently expanded its territory with the acquisition of land in Harrison County. In a meeting held in Jefferson City, the Commission green-lit the purchase of an approximately 176-acre parcel intended to augment the Wayne Helton Memorial Conservation Area. This addition, situated roughly 12 miles southeast of Bethany along Highway CC, enhances an area already spanning 2,560 acres of forests, woodlands, old fields, and native prairie.
The area pays homage to J. Wayne Helton, a dedicated conservation agent for Daviess and Caldwell counties from 1941 to 1965.
In regulatory actions, the Conservation Commission has also moved to suspend or revoke the hunting, fishing, or trapping privileges of 47 individuals for various violations. Notably, Justin W. Bachman of Chillicothe faces a three-year suspension of his hunting license, while Joseph R. Cox of Chillicothe will see his hunting license suspended for two years.
