Missouri Conservation Commission acquires new land in Harrison County

The Missouri Conservation Commission has recently expanded its territory with the acquisition of land in Harrison County. In a meeting held in Jefferson City, the Commission green-lit the purchase of an approximately 176-acre parcel intended to augment the Wayne Helton Memorial Conservation Area. This addition, situated roughly 12 miles southeast of Bethany along Highway CC, enhances an area already spanning 2,560 acres of forests, woodlands, old fields, and native prairie.

The area pays homage to J. Wayne Helton, a dedicated conservation agent for Daviess and Caldwell counties from 1941 to 1965.

In regulatory actions, the Conservation Commission has also moved to suspend or revoke the hunting, fishing, or trapping privileges of 47 individuals for various violations. Notably, Justin W. Bachman of Chillicothe faces a three-year suspension of his hunting license, while Joseph R. Cox of Chillicothe will see his hunting license suspended for two years.

The individuals facing suspensions or revocations are as follows:

Phillip L. Applegate, Morrisville, All Sport, Add 7 years to current revocation

Justin W. Bachman, Chillicothe, Hunting, 3 years

Ira W. Ball III, New London, All Sport, 2 years

Brian K. Benne, Pocahontas (IL), Hunting, 1 year

Drew G. Buersmeyer, Westphalia, Fishing, 2 years

Travis W. Corbin, Sullivan, Hunting, 1 year

Timothy J. Coterel, Sedalia, Hunting, 2 years

Joseph R. Cox, Chillicothe, Hunting, 2 years

Dalton D. Croslow, Crocker, All Sport, 1 year

Levi J. Cureton, Glen Allen, All Sport, 1 year

Deborah K. Donley, Coweta (OK), All Sport, 1 year

William C. Dowling, House Springs, Hunting and Fishing, 1 year

Lawson D. Endicott, Kansas City (KS), All Sport, 1 year

Kevin J. Evans, Paris, Hunting, Add 1 year to current revocation

Jeffrey R. Farris, Lake Ozark, All Sport, Add 1 year to current revocation

John D. Farris, Sullivan, Hunting, 1 year

Lee R. Fortney, Hannibal, Hunting and Fishing, 1 year

William C. Goff, Mount Olive (IL), Hunting, 4 years

Dustin L. Harmon, Greenfield, Hunting, 13 years

Timothy L. Harrison, Louisiana, All Sport, 2 years

Terry A. Jackson, Jefferson City, All Sport, 1 year

Kenneth J. Knowles, Milton (FL), Hunting, 2 years

Grant A. Laughlin, St. James, All Sport, 1 year

Conner J. Monnig, Camdenton, Hunting, 1 year

Jodi K. Parsons, Mountain Grove, Hunting and Fishing, 1 year

Jeremy Peters, Crocker, All Sport, 1 year

Van H. Peuh, Cassville, All Sport, Add 1.5 years to current revocation

Shane L. Phillips, Cole Camp, Fishing, 2 years

Alex L. Pixley, Aurora, Hunting, 7 years

Phillip C. Pulley, Ironton, Hunting, 1 year

Jesus Robles, Branson West, Fishing, 1 year

James W. Rogers, Warsaw, All Sport, 2 years

Bryan J. Schaffer, Jefferson City, All Sport, 1 year

Vitaliy Shevchenko, Sedalia, All Sport, 1 year

Jonathan D. Shrock, Middletown, Hunting and Fishing, 1 year

Ryan S. Smith, Saint Joseph, All Sport, 3 years

Korey W. Steele, Elsberry, Hunting, 1 year

Terry Swift, Windsor, All Sport, 2 years

Michael L. Tesh, Eldon, Fishing, 1 year

Leonid V. Tsurkan, Sedalia, All Sport, 1 year

Brandy L. Vaughan, Edgar Springs, All Sport, 1 year

Patrick L. Vaughan, Edgar Springs, All Sport, 1 year

Ricky O. Woods, Cedar Hill, Hunting, 1 year

Alan G. Yount, Marquand, Hunting

