Missouri celebrates “Farm to School Month”

Governor Mike Parson proclaimed October to be Farm to School Month in Missouri. Farm to School Month celebrates school nutrition professionals, farmers, and ranchers nationwide for their contributions to feeding Missouri students.

“Farm to School Month is a great opportunity to share the work farmers, ranchers and schools do to feed students,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “Providing healthy food for the next generation is an important aspect of Missouri Agriculture.”

Schools can celebrate Farm to School Month by participating in the national Crunch Off to bring awareness to Missouri-grown products. Gather students, co-workers, community members, and local food enthusiasts to crunch into a Missouri apple or any other locally grown produce during October.

Missouri school districts and Early Childcare Education Centers can purchase their produce from a local farmer and receive reimbursement of up to $1,000 with the Promoting Specialty Crops in Missouri Schools Grant Program. This project aims to increase the consumption and knowledge of specialty crops in children and adults in schools/ECEs.

Each school/ECE is required to complete one educational activity about specialty crop production. It is highly encouraged that this activity includes the farmer, and can be either in-person or virtual. The specialty crop can be for taste testing, educational activity, or served in regular school meals.

To register your Crunch Off event, click here.