Missouri Care Insurance accidentally sends letter to patients stating physicians are no longer “In-Network”

Carroll County Memorial Hospital was notified today that patients insured with Missouri Care insurance are receiving letters stating that certain providers will no longer be classified as “In-Network.”

The providers listed in the letter include Dr. Horine, Dr. Ross, Dr. Reid, Tara Swan, and Greg Stafford from Jefferson Medical Group. According to hospital officials, the letter was sent in error by Missouri Care. The aforementioned providers at Jefferson Medical Group WILL STILL BE AVAILABLE to provide care to Missouri Care patients and receive in-network benefits.

Carroll County Memorial Hospital has confirmed that patients DO NOT NEED TO SELECT A NEW PROVIDER with Missouri Care or switch to another managed care plan from Missouri HealthNet in order to continue to receive primary care services with their current Jefferson Medical Group provider.

Patients that have any additional questions or concerns, may contact Carroll County Memorial Hospital at 660-329-6032

