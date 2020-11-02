Missouri brother, sister charged in armed robberies, kidnapping of pizza delivery drivers

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A Kansas City, Missouri, brother and sister were charged in federal court with the armed robberies of two pizza delivery drivers after a third suspect was killed during a shootout with police officers.

Samuel M. David, 18, and his sister Rochelle E. David, 22, were charged in a six-count criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo. Samuel and Rochelle David remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

The criminal complaint charges each of the defendants together in one count of armed robbery, one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of kidnapping, and one count of carjacking. Samuel David is also charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Samuel David participated in the robbery of two pizza delivery drivers at gunpoint. The second robbery, in which the affidavit says Rochelle David was involved, led to the carjacking and kidnapping of the victim driver. A third suspect in the robberies was fatally shot by police officers during a traffic stop.

The first robbery occurred on Oct. 18, 2020, when an employee of Domino’s Pizza was robbed at gunpoint by two men outside an apartment building at 4124 N.E. Davidson Road in Kansas City. One of the men pointed a handgun at the victim and the other man struck the victim twice in the face with a closed fist. They took cash and pizza from the victim, then went into the apartment building.

The second robbery occurred on Oct. 19, 2020, when an employee of Pizza Hut was robbed at gunpoint outside an apartment building at 4114 E.E. Davidson Road in Kansas City. The victim told investigators that one of the men had a teardrop tattoo under his right eye. The thieves demanded more money and ordered the victim to get into the driver’s seat of his/her vehicle. The two thieves then got into the front and rear passenger seats and demanded the victim drive them to a nearby gas station where there was an ATM. When they were unable to get cash from the ATM, one of the robbers stabbed the victim in his/her hand, causing it to bleed. They demanded the victim take them to his/her residence, where he/she lived with his/her parents, to get more cash. When they arrived at the victim’s residence, one of the men stayed with the parents who were in the living room and the other thief went with the victim to his/her room. The thief took a small safe from the victim, pushed or struck the victim, then both men left the residence.

On Oct. 23, 2020, police officers were conducting surveillance in the area where the armed robberies occurred in an effort to locate Rochelle David, who lived in the apartment building where the second robbery occurred, in connection with a homicide investigation. She was seen leaving the apartment building in a vehicle with Samuel David and Ennice Ross. Officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in the area of Admiral and Tracy. During the stop, Ross fired upon officers, resulting in his death. Ross, who had a teardrop tattoo on his face, fit the description of one of the robbery suspects.

When Samuel David was taken into custody following the traffic stop, the affidavit says, investigators learned his telephone number was the same number used to order pizza in both of the armed robberies. Investigators also discovered a series of text messages between Rochelle and Samuel David allegedly related to the second robbery.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron H. Black. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

