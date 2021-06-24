Missouri Bicentennial Community Legacies project to feature time capsule

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

All organizations are invited to participate in the Missouri Bicentennial Community Legacies project.

This project documents Missouri traditions, meaningful places, associations, organizations, and institutions for posterity and includes a brief report, photographs, and some administrative paperwork. This will become a part of the permanent collection at the State Historical Society of Missouri and will be displayed online at the Missouri Bicentennial website. A copy should also be deposited locally at the Livingston County Library. To date, the following organizations are working on submitting Legacy projects including the Livingston County Library, Chillicothe murals via Main Street Chillicothe, Sliced Bread, Rotary, and St. Columban’s Church. Visit the Missouri 2021 website for more information and to apply this link

There is still time to get items into the Missouri Bicentennial Time Capsule. Submissions are being accepted through August 10. Be a part of history! More details can be found at this link.

If you need assistance or have further questions, please contact Kirsten Mouton at the Livingston County Library at [email protected] or 660-646-0547.

