Missouri Bicentennial Commission announces poster contest for students

The Missouri Bicentennial Commission has announced the Bicentennial Poster contest is open to all students in third through 12th grade in the state through October 31st. Judges will select two posters from third through sixth grades and two from seventh through 12th grades to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial of statehood. The posters will be selected on which best interpret the theme “Sharing Missouri’s Stories: Past, Present, and Future.”

Each student entry must be sponsored by an eligible institution, which includes public and private schools, home school networks, nonprofit arts agencies, cultural heritage institutions, and public libraries. The commission will allow sponsoring organizations to help facilitate the contest while students are at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Missouri Bicentennial Commission is partnering with Hallmark Creative Marketing Studio to design a brochure and develop the selected designs into their final poster format.

Complete guidelines and an online submission form can be found on the Missouri 2021 website. Missouri 2021 is available on social media to answer questions. Emails can also be sent to contact@missouri2021.org.

