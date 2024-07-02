Missouri awards $37,500 grant to Slater for water system evaluation

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has granted $37,500 to the city of Slater to assess its drinking water system. The grant, part of the department’s Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant program, aims to help communities evaluate public drinking water system improvements.

Slater will utilize the funds to identify necessary improvements to ensure reliable service and adherence to drinking water quality standards. This evaluation is crucial for the community’s health and economic vitality, providing a foundation for addressing current needs and planning for future demands.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, through its Financial Assistance Center, supports Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. This initiative will be funded wholly or in part with funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

