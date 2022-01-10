Missouri Attorney General’s office delivers oral arguments at Supreme Court in vaccine mandate case

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office appeared in front of the United States Supreme Court to deliver oral arguments in Biden v. Missouri, the lawsuit brought by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office that challenges the federal vaccine mandate on health care workers.

“Missouri was the first state to file suit against the Biden Administration’s private employer vaccine mandate and health care worker vaccine mandate. In Missouri, we were the first to obtain an injunction halting the health care worker vaccine mandate,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Today, both of those cases were argued in front of our nation’s highest court, representing two of the most important cases to be argued in the Supreme Court’s history. My Office will never back down from fighting against outrageous federal overreach and will always protect the individual rights and liberties of Missourians and Americans.”

In its arguments, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office petitioned the Supreme Court to uphold a stay halting the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ vaccine mandate on health care workers that was issued by the United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri. During oral arguments, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office mentioned rural hospitals and health care organizations across Missouri that state that the CMS vaccine mandate could lead to potentially devastating staffing shortages. In total, the Attorney General’s Office received declarations from 34 rural hospitals, nursing homes, and health care organizations.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office was the first to file suit against the CMS health care worker vaccine mandate.

The Supreme Court also heard oral arguments in the lawsuit against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA’s) vaccine mandate on private employers. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office was also the first state to file suit to halt the OSHA vaccine mandate on private employers.

Both cases are awaiting a ruling from the Supreme Court.