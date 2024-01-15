Missouri Attorney General warns of winter weather scams

Share To Your Social Network

In an effort to inform and protect consumers, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey warned consumers of the potential for winter weather scams.

“As the fierce winter weather continues across the state, I want to educate the public on potential scams,” said Attorney General Bailey. “Whether it’s snow, ice, or wind, scammers will use the weather conditions to take advantage of you. The Attorney General’s Office works tirelessly to go after scammers who take advantage of consumers, and I want all Missourians to know that we are a resource if they need assistance.”

Fraudsters often plot out where they will target consumers, exploiting every little thing that can go wrong, from power outages to roofs damaged by fallen trees.

Attorney General Bailey offered the following tips on what to look out for to avoid potential scams during the winter season:

Utility Scams – Someone showing up at your residence unannounced. Utility imposters work year-round, but after a storm, they might call or knock on your door saying they need to repair or replace equipment. Then they’ll ask you to pay before the work is completed. Don’t pay them. That is likely a scam. Contractor Scams – Taking their word when they say they’re licensed and insured. Before you sign on any dotted line or pay anyone anything, make sure that the “contractor” is real. Ask if they are licensed and insured and check their paperwork. Contact the BBB and the Attorney General hotline at 800-392-8222 to check on complaints. Ask for referrals and unless you know them, avoid paying in cash. Make sure all work is performed before paying. Government Scams – Official-sounding representation. If someone says they’re from the local utility company, call the utility company and ask for verification. The same goes for anyone who claims they’re a government official or who throws around official-sounding assistance – contact the agency in charge of whatever program you’re being offered and ask for their assistance. “We need to plug your Social Security number (bank account or credit card number) into our system to see if you qualify for the program.” If anyone asks you for anything like that, it’s likely a scam. The same principle applies to FEMA application fees. Someone who asks for money to qualify for FEMA funds may be scamming you.

“My message to Missourians during this winter season is to stay vigilant. If the worst happens to you, we’re here to help,” said Attorney General Bailey. “If any consumer believes they’ve been the victim of a scam, we encourage them to contact our consumer hotline at 800-392-8222 or online at this link.”

