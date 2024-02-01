Missouri Attorney General warns of Super Bowl ticket scams

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey warned Missouri football fans to be wary of any suspicious ticket offerings and to take steps to protect themselves as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 11.

“With the Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl next weekend, I want to ensure that Missourians know to stay vigilant while buying their game day tickets,” said Attorney General Bailey. “And if the worst were to happen, I want football fans to know the Attorney General’s Office is a resource for them. We will pursue anyone who attempts to rip off Missourians over Super Bowl weekend.”

Attorney General Bailey provides the following tips to be vigilant when buying tickets to football games:

KNOW YOUR VENDOR – Make sure you are buying your tickets from a trustworthy website, especially before you provide any personal financial information.

DO YOUR RESEARCH – If you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket seller, research the seller on the Attorney General’s or Better Business Bureau’s website for any complaints.

USE A CREDIT CARD – If you purchase tickets online, especially through an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction with a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides you with protections that you would not otherwise have if you purchased the tickets using cash, check, debit card, or apps like Cash App or Venmo.

SHOP ON SECURED SITES – Always double-check your URL before purchasing tickets online. If a website’s address begins with “https,” the “s” indicates that the site is secure. Secure websites should also display a closed lock graphic in the browser, generally located to the left of the URL in the address bar.

INSPECT YOUR TICKETS – Physically inspect your tickets to reduce your risk of being turned away at the venue. Check the date, time, and location listed on the tickets to ensure that this information matches the accurate event details. Also, review the listed seating assignments.

REMEMBER – If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Attorney General Bailey encourages Missourians with complaints regarding a potential ticket scam to contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Complaint Hotline at 800-392-8222 or visit the Missouri Attorney General’s website.

Related