Missouri Attorney General sends letter urging the EPA to ease red tape around ethanol fuel

In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and six other attorneys general sent a letter to Environmental Protection Agency) Administrator Michael Regan and Director of Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young, urging the Biden Administration to follow the law and allow the EPA to issue regulations allowing the sale of year-round E15 ethanol gasoline in their states.

“As Attorney General, I will enforce the laws as written, which includes holding federal agencies like the EPA accountable when their actions contribute to higher costs for working families,” said Attorney General Bailey. “My Office is working to ensure that the EPA responds to our state’s request to cut unnecessary red tape and reduce rates at the pump.”

Despite air quality benefits, the sale of E15 has been restricted during the summer peak-driving months due to an outdated provision of the Clean Air Act. E15 is a cleaner, more cost-effective gasoline blend than E10, consisting of 15% ethanol, yet it has more stringent limitations.

Federal law permits governors to request that the EPA issue the regulations allowing E15 and requires the EPA to issue the regulations within 90 days. A coalition of bipartisan states made the request in 2022, but the EPA still has not issued the regulation as required by law.

The attorneys general of the seven states authored this letter reminding the EPA of its legal duty to respond to the request.

“Given the importance of this issue, the undersigned Attorneys General call on the Administrator and the Office for Management and Budget to promulgate regulations as required by the Clean Air Act by the end of January,” the attorneys general conclude their letter. “That deadline will allow each of the undersigned states to enjoy the cost and air-quality benefits of year-round E15 through the 2023 summer driving season.”

The full letter can be viewed by clicking here.

