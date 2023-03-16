Missouri Attorney General secures first-degree murder and armed criminal action conviction in road rage killing

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office secured a guilty verdict against Daymond Reeves for the 2020 murder of Allan Brewer. Reeves was sentenced on March 7 to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and fifteen years for armed criminal action.

“As Attorney General, I will enforce the laws as written and protect Missourians by taking violent offenders off the street,” said Attorney General Bailey. “As a former prosecutor, I am personally committed to the idea that safer streets lead to prosperous communities, and my office will continue to obtain justice for Missourians throughout the state.”

On August 8, 2020, Reeves shot Allan Brewer to death less than half of a mile from his home on E Highway outside Eminence, Missouri. Reeves fired his 9-millimeter pistol at least 15 times and struck Brewer 7 times, including in the face, neck, chest, and back. When two citizens stopped to offer assistance to Brewer, Reeves fled the scene. Reeves was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. At trial, Reeves claimed self-defense but admitted on cross-examination that he did not need to shoot Brewer and that he intended to kill him.

A Reynolds County jury returned guilty verdicts on both counts as charged on December 2, 2022.

