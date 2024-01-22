Missouri Attorney General reports 93% reduction in untested sexual assault kits

(Missourinet) – Since 2019, Missouri has been working to reduce a traffic jam of nearly seven thousand untested sexual assault kits. These evidence collection kits help to link DNA evidence to rape suspects. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says Missouri has reduced the volume of those untested, reported kits by 93 percent.

“We’re moving with greater haste today,” says Bailey. “It’s in better condition because of the work that, at the time, General Hawley and then-General Schmitt did on this issue, and we’re going to continue to push that forward. A 93% reduction is a great number. We’re not done until we get to 100% reduction. We owe it to the victims of sexual assault to ensure that they get their day in court and the wrongdoers are held accountable.”