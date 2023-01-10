Missouri Attorney General releases more documents exposing White House’s social media censorship scheme

To protect the constitutional liberties of all Americans, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey continues to pursue litigation in Missouri v. Biden, a civil case demonstrating that top officials in the federal government colluded with Big tech social media companies to violate Americans’ right to free speech under the First Amendment. Today’s documents display White House Digital Director Robert Flaherty and his team’s efforts to censor opposing viewpoints on major social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
“I want to protect Missourians and the freedoms they enjoy, which is why as Attorney General, I will always defend the Constitution. This case is about the Biden Administration’s blatant disregard for the First Amendment and its collusion with Big Tech social media companies to suppress speech it disagrees with,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I will always fight back against unelected bureaucrats who seek to indoctrinate the people of this state by violating our constitutional right to free and open debate.”
Exhibits include:
- The White House asks Twitter to censor Robert Kennedy, Jr., a known critic of the White House’s COVID-19 narrative
- The White House directs Facebook to shut down conservative voices Tucker Carlson and Tomi Lahren
- White House Digital Director Flaherty scolds Facebook, saying that he “really couldn’t care less about products unless they’re having a measurable impact” at suppressing speech
- Flaherty informs Facebook that “misinformation around the vaccine” is “a concern shared at the highest (and I mean highest) level of the WH”
- Flaherty demands that Facebook step up its operations of “removing bad information” on vaccines
- Regarding “anti-vax” posts, Flaherty tells Facebook that “slowing it down seems reasonable”
- Facebook assures Flaherty that “in addition to removing vaccine misinformation, we have been focused on reducing the virality of content discouraging vaccines that do not contain actionable misinformation,” including “often-true content”
- Flaherty vehemently disagrees with Facebook’s decision not to take down a Tucker Carlson video on COVID-19 vaccines, stating “not for nothing but last time we did this dance, it ended in an insurrection”
- Flaherty tells Twitter that “if your product is appending misinformation to our tweets that seems like a pretty fundamental issue”
- Facebook assures Flaherty that they “remove claims public health authorities tell us have been debunked or are unsupported by evidence”
- Flaherty accuses Twitter of “Total Calvinball” and “bending over backward” to tolerate disfavored speech after Twitter refuses to comply with White House demands to censor a video
Missouri v. Biden was filed by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana on May 5, 2022. They filed a Motion for Expedited Preliminary Injunction-Related Discovery on June 17, 2022, and that motion was granted on July 12, 2022, clearing the way for Missouri and Louisiana to gather discovery and documents from Biden Administration and social media companies.
The request for depositions was filed on October 10, 2022, and that motion was granted on October 21, 2022, allowing Missouri and Louisiana to depose top-ranking officials in the federal government under oath. So far, Missouri and Louisiana have deposed Dr. Anthony Fauci, FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan, Eric Waldo of the Surgeon General’s Office, Carol Crawford of the CDC, and Daniel Kimmage of the State Department. Depositions continue.