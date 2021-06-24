Missouri Attorney General recoups $156,000 in restitution, settles case against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today announced that his office has recovered $156,000 and obtained a consent judgment against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed suit against Bakker and Morningside Church Productions back in March of 2020 for marketing “silver solution” as a potential cure for the Coronavirus.

The full consent judgment can be found here.

“I’m pleased to announce that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has obtained a consent judgment against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions that results in $156,000 in restitution and strong safeguards to prevent the marketing of ‘silver solution’ as a cure or treatment for COVID and other medical issues,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “My Office will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of Missouri consumers, and will not hesitate to take action when those consumers are being defrauded.”

Under the consent judgment, which was signed Tuesday by Judge Alan Blankenship, Bakker is not allowed to sell or advertise “silver solution” as a way to diagnose, prevent, mitigate, treat or cure any disease or illness, and must return an additional $90,000 to consumers who purchased “silver solution” between February 12, 2020, and March 10, 2020.

Restitution checks will be mailed to Missouri consumers who purchased the “silver solution” no later than 30 days after the execution of the consent judgment, and upon receipt of the check, those consumers will have 90 days to cash the check. Bakker has already refunded a number of customers, which, combined with the $90,000, totals up to roughly $156,000 in restitution.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed suit against Bakker and Morningside Church Productions, his production company, after seeing a clip from his show that advertised “silver solution” as a cure for the Coronavirus.

