Missouri Attorney General presents “Back the Blue” award to two St. Charles police officers

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt presented two St. Charles City Police Department officers with his “Back the Blue” award. Officer Dillon Porzel and Officer Christopher Scanga were honored with the award in a ceremony at the St. Charles Police Department headquarters.

“Our state’s law enforcement make tough decisions and incredible sacrifices every single day. As Missouri’s top law enforcement official, it’s important to recognize when police officers from across the state demonstrate courage in the line of duty or dedication to bettering their community – that’s why I started the Back the Blue awards,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Officers Porzel and Scanga made a split-second decision, remembered their training, and saved a life. Both are more than deserving of the Back the Blue award.”

“Officer Porzel and Officer Scanga did an outstanding job and are fine examples of the professional law enforcement officers employed by St. Charles. Every day these officers are called to serve and assist our community in a variety of complex situations. This is but one example of many where our officers have excelled and provided assistance, which undoubtedly saved this man’s life. We are also grateful to Attorney General Eric Schmitt for taking time out of his day to recognize these officers, and appreciate the support provided by our elected officials to support our police department,” said St. Charles City Police Chief Ray Juengst

Officers Porzel and Scanga were recently involved in a lifesaving incident. An older man was experiencing cardiac arrest at a local bar in the area. Officers Porzel and Scanga arrived on the scene and immediately began administering CPR, as the victim was falling in and out of consciousness. Thanks to the officers’ quick actions, the victim had a pulse when the fire department arrived. The victim was admitted to the ICU and survived the heart attack.

The Attorney General’s Back the Blue Award recognizes law enforcement across the state for incredible bravery and courage in the line of duty or extraordinary service to the community. St. Louis police officer Michael Langsdorf was posthumously awarded the inaugural award, with officers from St. Charles, Wentzville, St. Louis County, Kansas City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and more have received the award since.

