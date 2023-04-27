Missouri Attorney General obtains statutory rape convictions against man who sexually abused 10 year old stepdaughter

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office obtained twelve felony convictions against Gilbert Silvey, Jr. for sexually abusing his stepdaughter over many years. Silvey faces up to three consecutive life sentences, plus 72 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

“As Attorney General, I will do everything in my power to protect Missourians and put away the most heinous of criminals,” said Attorney General Bailey. “My office will continue to use every resource available to obtain justice for victims.”

On Friday afternoon, after only an hour and twenty minutes of deliberation, a Morgan County jury found Silvey guilty of one count of Statutory Rape in the First Degree, two counts of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree, one count of Statutory Rape in the Second Degree, two counts of Statutory Sodomy in the Second Degree, and six counts of incest.

In 2009, Silvey was convicted of child molestation in the first degree for crimes committed against a different juvenile victim. Silvey was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections and returned home in March of 2013. Shortly after being released, he began sexually abusing his then 10-year-old stepdaughter. The abuse continued for years until the victim disclosed it to a trusted adult in 2018. Before the jury trial, the State presented evidence and Silvey was found by Judge Kenneth Hayden to be a predatory sexual offender under Missouri Statute §566.125, which enhances the punishment to a mandatory life sentence for three of the counts Silvey was found guilty of.

The Attorney General’s Office was appointed to prosecute the Silvey case after a conflict arose for the Morgan County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General Tristin M. Estep and Miranda L. Loesch, and the trial team included investigator Carl Schwartze and victim advocate Melissa Koetting.

The Honorable Kenneth Hayden presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in Morgan County.

Related