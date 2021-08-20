Missouri Attorney General obtains preliminary injunction against mask mandate in St. Louis County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won another favorable ruling in his lawsuit against St. Louis County. The circuit court entered a preliminary injunction against the County, preventing them from enforcing the mask mandate in St. Louis County.

“The people prevailed yet again against County Executive Page and his health department for attempting to impose their will illegally on the people of St. Louis County,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Today, the Court issued a preliminary injunction preventing the County from enforcing their mask mandate. I will not stop in my fight against government overreach.”

The circuit court previously issued a temporary restraining order against St. Louis County for continuing to implement a mask mandate despite the County Council voting the measure down by a supermajority vote.

The court issued a preliminary injunction, enjoining the County defendants from enforcing the July 26th mask mandate, and further that, “The court hereby orders Defendant Page, Defendant Kahn, and Defendant St. Louis County Department of Public Health to include on any and all media, social media, websites, news, and all other relevant signage where July 26, 2021, Face Covering Order is located a copy of this court’s preliminary injunction order.”

The preliminary injunction can be found by clicking here

(Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash)

