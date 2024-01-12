Missouri Attorney General obtains judgment against Phelps County dog breeder

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office obtained a judgment against Phelps County business owner Sandra Kozlowski of Sho-Me Labradors for violating state standards for licensed commercial dog breeders.

“As Attorney General, I will hold accountable those who put Missouri dogs in egregious situations, no matter how long it takes,” said Attorney General Bailey. “My office will continue to use every tool at its disposal to uphold the standards for Missouri’s dog breeders as required by law.”

The judgment states that Kozlowski defied a previous consent judgment issued in May 2020 for failing to comply with state law governing commercial dog breeders.

Kozlowski violated the law by:

Keeping too many dogs,

Letting her breeder’s license lapse,

Failing to provide dogs with fresh water or access to the outdoors.

Disturbingly, Kozlowski was keeping dogs in cages with an appalling lack of space, such as wire and airline-style pet crates, without unfettered access to the outdoors.

Under the order, Ms. Kozlowski must pay the $5,000.00 of suspended penalties from the original judgment and relinquish ownership of all remaining dogs, except for the 10 dogs specified in the Judgment and Order, to the State of Missouri to be transferred to the Humane Society of Missouri. Additionally, she is banned from advertising the sale of dogs from Sho-Me Labs, with few exceptions.

On January 9, 2024, the Missouri Department of Agriculture seized 96 dogs that were taken to St. Louis, where a number of veterinarians are evaluating the dogs.

The judgment can be read here.

(Photo by Humane Society of Missouri)