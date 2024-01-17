Missouri Attorney General obtains commitment of sexually violent predator

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) unit successfully committed Wendell Neil to the Missouri Department of Mental Health after a St. Louis City jury found he met the criteria as a Sexually Violent Predator. The SVP Unit seeks the civil commitment of sexual predators who suffer from a mental abnormality making them more likely than not to commit predatory acts of sexual violence if not confined to a secure treatment facility.

“As Attorney General, my first priority will always be to protect all six million Missourians, especially from sexually violent predators who seek to harm our most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Bailey. “Our Sexually Violent Predator Unit works tirelessly to ensure predators are not released back into society before they’ve received proper treatment. My office will remain dedicated to securing our streets and protecting all Missourians.”

In 1996, Neil was previously convicted of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree and Statutory Rape in the First Degree for victimizing a 13-year-old girl while he was babysitting her. Neil was convicted again for sexual misconduct in 2009 and 2013 for exposing himself to victims.

At trial, two psychologists diagnosed Neil with Antisocial Personality Disorder, Other Specified Paraphilic Disorder (Non-consenting Persons), and Exhibitionistic Disorder. The psychologists testified that Neil was unable to control his behavior and that if he were to be released into the community, it was more likely than not that he would continue to commit predatory, sexual, and violent offenses.

After hearing the evidence, the St. Louis City jury found Neil was a Sexually Violent Predator under Missouri law. He will be committed to the Missouri Department of Mental Health for care, control, and treatment as a result of the jury’s verdict.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Ted Bruce and Kate Welborn and investigated by Missouri’s Sexually Violent Predator Commitment Unit.

Related