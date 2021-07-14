Missouri Attorney General obtains $26,000 in restitution for victims of Buchanan County contractor

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that Kansas-City-area contractor Brian S. Pummell will pay back over $26,000 in restitution to Missourians who paid Pummell for work he never performed.

“Protecting consumers is an important duty of the Attorney General’s Office, and the dedicated investigators, hotline operators, and attorneys in the Consumer Protection Section of my office work tirelessly to serve Missouri’s consumers,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Because of that tireless work, the Attorney General’s Office recouped $26,000 for victims of a fraudulent contractor in Buchanan County. My office will never stop advocating for Missourians and will aggressively pursue those who wish to defraud, scam, or take advantage of Missouri consumers.”

In March of 2020, the Attorney General’s Office charged Pummell with three counts of felony deceptive business practices for defrauding customers in connection with his business, Houston’s Construction. According to the charging documents, Pummell promised to perform construction work on detached garages and pole barns in exchange for advance payments. However, after taking money from multiple consumers, Pummell never provided the promised work.

Pummell pled guilty in May 2021 and was sentenced on July 7. As a result of his plea and sentencing, Pummell repaid $7,000 to his victims and was ordered by the Court to pay an additional $10,894 in restitution within the next 6 months. Pummell has also agreed to pay another $8,378 in restitution, bringing the total restitution amount to $26,272, which will be used to reimburse his victims across the state. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Steven Reed, Wade Schilling, and Brandon Gibson.

Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at this link.

