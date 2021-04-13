Missouri Attorney General obtains $20,000 in restitution in residential fencing company case

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has obtained and executed a consent judgment against Missouri Fence Company Springfield, LLC, and its owner Justin P. Schmidt.

The lawsuit, previously filed by the Attorney General’s Office, alleged that Schmidt, through Missouri Fence Company, solicited upfront deposits from customers on the pretense that Schmidt would install fences at the customers’ respective residences. However, after being paid, Schmidt largely failed to install the fences as promised or otherwise performed minimal or unsatisfactory work.

The judgment directs Schmidt to pay back more than $20,000 in restitution to several consumers. The judgment also further prohibits Schmidt from operating or managing a residential construction services business. The injunction is to remain in place until Schmidt repays the full restitution or one year’s time.



“My Office always stands willing to intervene in order to get the restitution due to consumers,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “I’m pleased with the result in this case, and my Office will work to ensure that the affected consumers are repaid by Schmidt.”



Those who believe they may have been scammed by a fence installer, or any other contractor, should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at the Missouri Attorney Generals website.

