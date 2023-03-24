Missouri Attorney General launches online form for reports of questionable gender transition interventions

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office has launched an online form where those who have experienced harm from gender transition interventions or witnessed troubling practices at transition clinics in Missouri can submit their concerns.

This tip line stems from an investigation that Attorney General Bailey launched into a St. Louis pediatric transgender center that has been accused by a whistleblower of using experimental drugs on children, distributing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones without individualized assessment, and even giving children these life-altering drugs without parental consent.

“As Attorney General, I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children. After receiving an alarming affidavit from a credible witness on child abuses allegedly occurring within a pediatric transgender clinic in St. Louis, I knew we had to take action and look into these allegations,” said Attorney General Bailey. “To that end, I have set up a tip line that parents can use to tell their stories as my office continues to investigate whether the Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital has broken the law. No stone will be left unturned during the course of this investigation.”

Victims or their parents are encouraged to reach out to the Attorney General’s Office if they believe that they or someone they know have been subject to illegal or abusive behavior surrounding gender transition intervention procedures.

The form to submit concerns can be found by clicking here.

Information on Attorney General Bailey’s ongoing investigation into the St. Louis transgender pediatric clinic can be found at this link.

(Photo licensed via Envato Elements)

Related