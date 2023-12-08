Missouri Attorney General files suit over St. Louis pediatric transgender center’s refusal to turn over records

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a lawsuit against Washington University in St. Louis, alleging non-compliance in an ongoing investigation into their pediatric transgender clinic. The investigation, initiated in February after whistleblower accusations, scrutinizes the clinic’s practices of administering experimental drugs, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones to children without individualized assessments and pressuring parents for consent.

Bailey contends the Biden administration’s interference in this investigation. The lawsuit seeks a court order to compel the clinic to surrender documents they had previously agreed to provide.

“We will not allow Joe Biden and federal bureaucrats to obstruct our investigation into the pediatric transgender clinic,” stated Attorney General Bailey. “The documents are essential to reveal that children underwent irreversible procedures without proper parental consent. Protecting children has been our focus since day one.”

The clinic initially complied with Bailey’s civil investigative demands by submitting documents. However, following a federal probe into the center, the university ceased its cooperation, citing HIPAA violations. Bailey refutes these concerns, emphasizing Missouri law’s protection of patient privacy and HIPAA’s provisions for document production in response to subpoenas.

The lawsuit also underscores the necessity of these documents for a thorough investigation. Allegations include fraudulent billing and misleading parents about suicide risks to advocate for expensive treatments. These claims, Bailey argues, can only be verified through medical records.

The urgency of the investigation is highlighted by the potential consequences of unfair and deceptive practices, especially in gender transition services, which have significant physical implications.

Bailey seeks a court order for document submission within twenty days. Meanwhile, the pediatric transgender center has stopped providing gender transition interventions to minors, following Missouri’s successful defense of a law prohibiting child mutilation.

The full lawsuit can be read here.