Missouri Attorney General charges contractor withh fraud in Greene County

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office filed charges against Richard B. Gillette, 51, for allegedly defrauding consumers in connection with his business, Premiere Exterior Solutions. Gillette faces one count of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person, two counts of Stealing, and three counts of Deceptive Business Practices for defrauding consumers and financially exploiting Missourians in Greene County.

“As Attorney General, I will enforce the laws as written, which includes holding those who take advantage of innocent Missourians accountable,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I’m proud of the critical work my office does to right these wrongs throughout the state, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to obtain justice for any Missourian who has been ripped off.”

The charges allege that between August 2021 and May of 2022, Gillette’s business falsely promised to engage in home renovations for consumers in exchange for upfront payments. Once paid, Gillette either abandoned the projects after performing negligible work or without completing any work or delivering any materials whatsoever.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Scott Lucy and Investigator Garrett Bentlage.

Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

Attorney General Bailey reminds the public that charges against Gillette are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.

The charges can be viewed here.

