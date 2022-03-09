Missouri Attorney General charges car salesman with consumer fraud

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has charged Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, Missouri, with thirteen violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act in relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces thirteen felony counts of deceptive business practices.

The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely.

Attorney General Schmitt encourages Missourians who believe they may be the victim of consumer fraud to file a complaint with his office online, by calling the Office’s Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222, or by mailing a complaint to Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Complaint Unit, P.O. Box 899, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102.

The felony complaint can be found by clicking this link.

Related