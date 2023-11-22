Missouri announces new minimum wage rate for 2024

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has declared that the state’s minimum wage will increase to $12.30 per hour starting January 1, 2024. This adjustment is in accordance with Proposition B, passed by Missouri voters in November 2018, which mandates an 85 cents per hour increase annually through 2023. Post-2023, annual adjustments will be made based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

Under this law, all private businesses in Missouri are obligated to comply with the $12.30 hourly minimum wage, with the exception of retail and service businesses generating less than $500,000 in gross annual sales. Notably, public employers are exempt from this state law, and the state minimum wage cannot fall below the federal minimum wage rate.

Furthermore, the law stipulates that compensation for tipped employees should aggregate to at least $12.30 per hour. Employers must pay these employees a minimum of 50 percent of the state minimum wage, supplemented by additional compensation to meet the $12.30 per hour requirement.

Minimum Wage History

Time Period $ Amount 2015 $7.65 2016 $7.65 2017 $7.70 2018 $7.85 2019 $8.60 2020 $9.45 2021 $10.30 2022 $11.15 2023 $12.00 2024 $12.30