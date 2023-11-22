Missouri announces new minimum wage rate for 2024

State News November 22, 2023November 22, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Minimum wage News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has declared that the state’s minimum wage will increase to $12.30 per hour starting January 1, 2024. This adjustment is in accordance with Proposition B, passed by Missouri voters in November 2018, which mandates an 85 cents per hour increase annually through 2023. Post-2023, annual adjustments will be made based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

Under this law, all private businesses in Missouri are obligated to comply with the $12.30 hourly minimum wage, with the exception of retail and service businesses generating less than $500,000 in gross annual sales. Notably, public employers are exempt from this state law, and the state minimum wage cannot fall below the federal minimum wage rate.

Furthermore, the law stipulates that compensation for tipped employees should aggregate to at least $12.30 per hour. Employers must pay these employees a minimum of 50 percent of the state minimum wage, supplemented by additional compensation to meet the $12.30 per hour requirement.

For further details on the minimum wage regulations visit this link.

Minimum Wage History

Time Period $ Amount
2015 $7.65
2016 $7.65
2017 $7.70
2018 $7.85
2019 $8.60
2020 $9.45
2021 $10.30
2022 $11.15
2023 $12.00
2024 $12.30
Post Views: 1,563
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.