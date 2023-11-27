Missouri announces FAFSA Frenzy events for 2024-25 student aid applications

(Missourinet/KTTN) – Missouri is gearing up for a series of FAFSA Frenzy events on Tuesday, December 5, aimed at assisting students and parents in preparing to file their 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA, crucial for securing financial aid for higher education, should be submitted annually by prospective and current college students.

These informational sessions are scheduled at various locations in Missouri, including job centers and public libraries in Kansas City, Park Hills, Sedalia, and Joplin. The specific venues and timings are as follows:

Kansas City: Kansas City Public Library (Waldo Branch), 201 E. 75th St., from 4 to 7 p.m.

Park Hills: Park Hills Job Center, 403 Parkway Drive Suite A, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Sedalia: Sedalia Job Center, 515 S. Kentucky Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m.

Joplin: Joplin Job Center, 730 S. Wall Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m.

Ben Boggs, the commissioner of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, emphasized the importance of the FAFSA in determining eligibility for federal and state financial aid. He noted that the FAFSA for the upcoming academic year has not been officially released. However, he encouraged students and parents to start preparing by setting up their FSA ID and familiarizing themselves with the necessary information for filing in December. The FAFSA Frenzy: FSA ID events present an ideal opportunity for applicants to learn about the process and prepare for applying for various forms of financial assistance, including grants, scholarships, and work-study programs.

The U.S. Department of Education has announced a delay in the FAFSA release, attributed to the introduction of a new form version, which is expected to go live in December. This delay might affect the timely distribution of college financial aid.

More FAFSA events will be scheduled by the Missouri Department of Higher Education once the application period officially opens.