Missouri announces $92.8 million grant for I-70 improvements

During his final State of the State Address, Governor Mike Parson, alongside Congressman Sam Graves, announced that Missouri has secured a $92.8 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant to improve Interstate 70.

Missouri will use the INFRA grant for specific Improve I-70 projects, including truck parking, Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), work zone safety technology, and workforce development, all to enhance the efforts of adding an additional lane to I-70.

“For decades, the expansion of I-70 was talked about in the State Capitol. After decades of inaction, our administration, with the help of the General Assembly, secured a historic investment of $2.8 billion last year to add a third lane across our state,” said Governor Parson. “This additional grant money will help us build upon our historic investment and continue our administration’s commitment to improving our state’s infrastructure. We thank Congressman Graves for his leadership in securing this grant, the largest transportation grant Missouri has ever received.”

The overall goal of the Improve I-70 project across Missouri is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound, and cost-effective transportation system that responds to corridor needs as a national interstate. Missouri’s FY2024 budget from the General Assembly, supported by Governor Parson, provides $2.8 billion in general revenue for the costs to plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and repair three lanes in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

“Thanks to the leadership of Congressman Graves, this grant award acknowledges the national importance of the Improve I-70 corridor,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “MoDOT submitted an aggressive application for the Improve I-70 program through a federal project discretionary grant opportunity to add to the historic funding provided by the General Assembly and Governor Parson. With the award of this grant, it will allow the Improve I-70 corridor to enhance safety, increase technology, and improve innovation throughout the first three projects.”

The first Improve I-70 project’s contract is scheduled to be presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for approval at its February 14, 2024, meeting. The first phase of the project includes the segment of interstate from Route 63 in Columbia to Route 54 in Kingdom City. Construction on this first segment could start as early as summer 2024. The second project will focus on the segment from Warrenton to Wentzville and the third from Blue Springs to Odessa. Projects two and three are scheduled to be under construction in 2025.

“This grant will enable MoDOT to further stretch the funding for I-70 to include additions such as additional truck parking along I-70, and additional cameras and digital message boards used to help communicate to I-70 travelers,” said MoDOT Improve I-70 Program Director Eric Kopinski. “We will also be looking at items to enhance technology and communication efforts through smart work zone features to advise motorists during construction.”

For more information about the Improve I-70 projects and to sign up for project email updates, visit the Improve I-70 section of the MoDOT website.

