Missouri and Kansas Highway Patrols launch annual toy drive for hospitalized children

Captain Steven V. Wilhoit, the commanding officer of Troop A, Lee’s Summit, has officially announced the commencement of the 21st Annual Trooper Michael L. Newton Toy Drive. This charitable event started on November 13, 2023, and will continue until December 11, 2023.

The Trooper Michael L. Newton Toy Drive represents a collaborative effort involving several key partners: the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Murphy-Hoffman Company (Kenworth), Pediatric Partners, and the broader community. The primary aim of this drive is to brighten the Christmas season for children who must spend it in hospital settings. All contributions gathered during the toy drive are destined for delivery to young patients at the KU Medical Center and the Ronald McDonald House.

For those interested in contributing, toy donations are accepted at various locations. These include all metropolitan area Murphy-Hoffman Company corporate offices, Pediatric Partners of Kansas, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A office in Lee’s Summit, MO, and the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop A office in Olathe, KS. The drive welcomes new, unwrapped gifts suitable for children of all ages, from infants to teenagers. Additionally, to facilitate donations, an Amazon gift registry has been established and can be accessed at this link.

This yearly initiative is in honor of Trooper Michael L. Newton, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on May 22, 2003.