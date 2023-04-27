Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation honors Trenton couple at Missouri State Capitol

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation honored a couple from Trenton at the Missouri State Capitol on April 25th. Ellen and Gary Dolan with the Friends of the Thompson House, Incorporated received the McReynolds Award.

A statement on the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation website says the Dolans have been instrumental in the success of the Friends of the Thompson House in the restoration of the house at Crowder State Park. The couple oversaw grant writing and management of financing and donations. The couple also led part of the construction and maintenance work that was completed by volunteers.

The Friends of the Thompson House was formed in 2009 after citizens learned Missouri State Parks planned to preserve the home site as a ruin. Missouri Preservation notes that, at that time, the circa 1834 home of Grundy County’s earliest settler, Doctor William Preston Thompson, was “little more than a ruin.” Thompson was a doctor, politician, and slave owner, and his home reflects facets of the region’s history.

The group believed the home would offer more value to the community if it was restored and utilized as a place for education. The nonprofit gained ownership of the Thompson House and spent the last decade completing its restoration. The restoration was completed in 2020.

The Dolans have a vision for the home in its third century. There are ways the Thompson House can be used as a place of learning, reconciliation, and reflection.

The McReynolds Awards are named in honor of Elizabeth McReynolds Rozier. They are given annually to individuals or groups who have made significant achievements in the field or are in the midst of a long-term preservation project, creating synergy in the field of historic preservation.

