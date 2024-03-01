Missouri AG sues Planned Parenthood over minor abortion cases

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a lawsuit against Planned Parenthood Great Plains, accusing the organization of trafficking minors out of state to obtain abortions without parental consent. He is seeking a court order to prevent the clinic from subjecting minors to such treatment.

“This marks the beginning of the end for Planned Parenthood in Missouri,” stated Attorney General Bailey. “Their concealed actions have been exposed. By filing this lawsuit, I aim to prevent such occurrences in the future. As a father who experienced the loss of my daughter shortly after her birth, I understand the importance of protecting life. Our children represent the future, and it is time to terminate Planned Parenthood’s presence to halt their pattern of reprehensible, unethical, and illegal behavior.”

The lawsuit is the result of a multi-year effort by General Bailey to eliminate Planned Parenthood from Missouri due to its blatant and deliberate non-compliance with state laws. Attorney General Bailey outlines several statutory violations by Planned Parenthood in the lawsuit:

In 2018, Planned Parenthood’s facility in Columbia was closed after staff members admitted to using moldy abortion equipment on women for an extended period.

Also in 2018, Planned Parenthood physicians acknowledged in court that, for at least 15 years, the organization had not complied with Missouri law, which mandates that physicians performing abortions must file reports when women experience medical complications from the procedures.

In 2020, the Administrative Hearing Commission found that Planned Parenthood failed to adhere to Missouri law requiring the same physician who performs an abortion to also inform the woman about the risks associated with the procedure.

Recently, an investigative video revealed Planned Parenthood staff admitting to trafficking minors across state lines to perform abortions without parental consent. They confessed to doing this daily, using altered doctors’ notes to remove minors from school, transporting them to Kansas for abortions, and then quickly returning them to avoid legal requirements for parental consent.

It is illegal in Missouri to intentionally cause, aid, or assist a minor in obtaining an abortion without parental consent in another state, as per § 188.250, RSMo. Attorney General Bailey is seeking injunctive relief to address this issue.

Further investigation into Planned Parenthood’s practices is ongoing.

The lawsuit details can be viewed here.

(Photo by Tessa Weinberg – Missouri Independent)

