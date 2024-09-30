Missouri AG sues Biden-Harris administration over DOJ records

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a lawsuit against the Biden-Harris Administration, alleging that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has failed to release records related to what Bailey describes as the “illicit prosecutions” of former President Donald Trump. The lawsuit comes after Bailey’s request for documents, including communications, meeting minutes, and calendar appointments, between the DOJ and key officials involved in high-profile investigations into Trump, went unanswered.

Bailey’s request for records specifically targeted communications between the DOJ and the offices of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York Attorney General Leticia James, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. These officials have all been involved in separate legal cases against Trump.

“Thanks to evidence that has come to light, my office has reason to believe the Biden-Harris Administration and its corrupt Department of Justice is the headquarters of the illicit prosecutions against President Trump,” Bailey said in a statement. “We demanded the DOJ turn over documents that we believe will expose these political prosecutions for what they are: a witch hunt. But they have refused to comply with the law. I’m taking them to court because Missourians have a right to know to what extent the prosecutions of a prominent presidential candidate are being coordinated by the federal government.”

In May, Bailey submitted his original request for the DOJ to provide all communications related to Trump’s investigation and prosecution, but the department did not respond by the statutory deadline. The Attorney General’s office argues that the DOJ’s refusal to release the requested documents obstructs the public’s ability to examine the motivations behind legal actions taken against Trump.

In the complaint filed with the Court, Bailey stated, “These actions are emblematic of a double standard in the administration of justice, where powerful political interests influence prosecutorial decisions to achieve specific outcomes, undermining public trust in the integrity of the justice system. This misuse of federal authorities directly impacts millions of Missourians who plan to participate in the upcoming presidential election.”

Bailey emphasized the importance of transparency in restoring public confidence in the government, adding, “Sunlight is the best antiseptic and in this instance, there is truly no substitute.”

Bailey is seeking a court order that would compel the DOJ to produce the requested communications, shedding light on the coordination between the DOJ and the prosecutors involved in cases against Trump.

The lawsuit can be read here.

The original request for documents can be read here.

