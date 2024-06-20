Missouri AG joins 23 states to defend Trump’s First Amendment rights

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a brief with 23 other states urging the court to deny Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s request for an unconstitutional gag order on President Donald Trump. The gag order is claimed to violate the First Amendment by restricting President Trump’s ability to speak freely during the election season and denying Americans the right to hear open debate from presidential candidates. The order would also prevent Trump from criticizing the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home.

“Missouri has long been a champion of free speech. A gag order on President Trump violates not only his First Amendment right to speak but Americans’ right to hear from a presidential candidate in the height of election season,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I will always use every tool at my disposal to defend our right to free speech, the bedrock of our great nation.”

This brief is the latest in a series of actions Attorney General Bailey has taken to combat the legal challenges against President Trump:

He launched an investigation into Biden’s Department of Justice to expose the coordination of the prosecutions against President Trump.

He testified before Congress to highlight the illicit prosecution by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in New York.

He called on Congress to defund the Vera Institute, a radical progressive group funded by George Soros that trains local prosecutors to dismantle the criminal justice system.

He filed briefs in the Trump v. United States case pending before the United States Supreme Court.

He filed briefs to keep President Trump on the ballot in both Colorado and Michigan.

He filed briefs to combat other unconstitutional gag orders.

Joining Missouri in filing the brief are the states of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The full amicus brief can be read here.

