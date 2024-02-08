Missouri AG charges contractor for securities fraud in Stone and Taney counties

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office has filed charges against David V. Lott, 67, for allegedly defrauding investors through his business, Missouri Holding Group, Inc. In Taney County, Lott is charged with three counts of securities fraud and one count of stealing. Meanwhile, in Stone County, he faces two counts of securities fraud, two counts of stealing, and two counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person.

“As Attorney General, I am committed to enforcing the laws as they are written, which includes holding individuals accountable who exploit innocent Missourians,” said Attorney General Bailey. “We will continue to leverage every resource available to us to secure justice for any Missourian who has been defrauded.”

The charges accuse Lott of selling investment contracts through Missouri Holding Group, Inc., which falsely promised high yields and quick returns on investments. However, Lott did not invest the funds as promised. Instead, he used them to finance his other business operations and cover personal expenses. The total loss to victims in this case amounts to $1,120,000.

Investors who suspect they have been targeted by David Lott or have encountered other fraudulent investment schemes are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. This can be done by contacting the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222.

