Missouri advocates demand fairness in beef labeling, support for small farms

(Missouri News Service – Farah Siddiqi) – Family farm advocates are pushing for significant reforms in the new Farm Bill, aiming to reduce subsidies for large factory farms, mandate country-of-origin labels for beef, and implement measures to enhance competition in the agricultural sector.

Key proposals include creating a meatpacking special investigator position within the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and requiring meatpackers to purchase a set amount of livestock through cash markets.

Noah Earle, a member of the Missouri Rural Crisis Center and co-owner of Clovers Natural Markets, emphasized the widespread support for country-of-origin labeling for beef among Missourians.

“Regardless of political affiliation, in Missouri, you talk to cattle farmers or just citizens who consume beef, everyone agrees that we should have country-of-origin labeling for beef,” Earle observed. “That’s not controversial here on the ground.”

Earle argued that the absence of labeling allows large meat companies to sell foreign beef as American, which harms local farmers and deceives consumers. Advocates seek Farm Bill provisions that would boost competition, support small farms, and limit the dominance of large corporations.

The U.S. House Agriculture Committee has approved its version of the Farm Bill, but its passage through the full House remains uncertain. Senate Democrats have outlined their version, while Senate Republicans have yet to present theirs. The current Farm Bill, an extension from 2018, is set to expire on September 30. Contentious issues include funding for SNAP and climate programs from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Earle criticized the House bill for cutting funds for crucial programs.

“The current version of the House farm bill that’s been put forward is regressive,” Earle contended. “One of the main ways that it’s regressive is it’s trying to take away funding to feed people that need to eat, and the reason they need help with that is because of massive wealth extraction from their communities.”

Earle added that Congress has had ample time to work on the Farm Bill, yet family farm advocates feel the proposed measures do not go far enough. They are calling for substantial changes to promote competition, reduce corporate control, and address harmful agricultural practices. Advocates stress that the status quo is insufficient and urge Congress to take meaningful steps toward creating a more equitable and sustainable food system.

