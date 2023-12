The Linn County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a rural Meadville woman, reported as missing on Friday, has been located and found to be safe.

The woman, identified as Lurinda Mae Lawrence, had been missing from her residence since Sunday, December 3rd. The Linn County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, on Friday, requested the public’s assistance in locating the missing woman.

In a Saturday update to that Facebook page, Linn County authorities had confirmed that she had been located.