Missing Kirksville woman found deceased

The Kirksville Police Department has canceled an endangered person advisory for a missing person incident on October 30th.

The Highway Patrol reports 55-year-old Meredith Ann Water Lewis was “located deceased.”

A representative from Adair County Dispatch says the incident is still an “active investigation,” and no more information has been released at this time on how or where Lewis was found.

The Kirksville Police Department reported Tuesday that Lewis’s family members contacted the police Sunday after not having contact with her since October 30th. The family advised Lewis had prior health problems.

The police said they determined she was in the area east of Kirksville on October 30th and was dropped off near the Route P and U. S. Highway 63 bypass that evening.

