Addilyn Henke won the title of Miss Calamity Jane on Saturday night at Princeton High School. The first runner-up was Mia Covey, who also received the Miss Congeniality award. The second runner-up was Neveah Brizendine.

All three contestants are juniors at Princeton High School.

The Miss Calamity Jane Days Festival is scheduled for this Friday through Sunday at Princeton.

