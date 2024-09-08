Minor injuries reported in two-vehicle crash near Monroe City

A two-vehicle collision occurred Saturday evening on Highway 36, three miles east of Monroe City, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash took place at approximately 7:20 p.m. on September 7, 2024. Eduardo U. Ulloa, 24, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was driving a 2014 Dodge Charger westbound on Highway 36 when he turned into the path of a 2015 Volvo D13 tractor-trailer, also traveling westbound. The tractor-trailer, driven by 21-year-old Andriy A. Fedinchyk of Nicholasville, Kentucky, struck the Dodge.

The Dodge Charger was totaled and was towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage. The Volvo tractor-trailer sustained extensive damage and was also towed by Robert’s Garage.

Fedinchyk sustained minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene. Ulloa was not reported to have been injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe City Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

