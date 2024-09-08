Minor injuries reported in two-vehicle crash near Monroe City

State News September 8, 2024 Digital Correspondent
18 Wheel Truck accident or big rig
Share To Your Social Network
21            
3
Shares

A two-vehicle collision occurred Saturday evening on Highway 36, three miles east of Monroe City, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash took place at approximately 7:20 p.m. on September 7, 2024. Eduardo U. Ulloa, 24, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was driving a 2014 Dodge Charger westbound on Highway 36 when he turned into the path of a 2015 Volvo D13 tractor-trailer, also traveling westbound. The tractor-trailer, driven by 21-year-old Andriy A. Fedinchyk of Nicholasville, Kentucky, struck the Dodge.

The Dodge Charger was totaled and was towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage. The Volvo tractor-trailer sustained extensive damage and was also towed by Robert’s Garage.

Fedinchyk sustained minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene. Ulloa was not reported to have been injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe City Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Post Views: 611

Share To Your Social Network
21            
3
Shares
3
Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.