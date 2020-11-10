Minnesota woman receives moderate injuries after SUV hits big rig north of Bethany

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Minnesota woman sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove struck the towed unit of a tractor-trailer four miles north of Bethany the morning of November 10th.

An ambulance transported 23-year-old Erica Ledesma of Richfield, Minnesota to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany. No injuries were reported for tractor-trailer driver 66-year-old Cecil Cracraft of Blythedale.

Both vehicles traveled south on Interstate 35 when the SUV reportedly attempted to overtake the truck around mile marker 97.4, the SUV began hydroplaning, struck the truck’s towed unit, and skidded off the east side of the road into the median. The SUV stopped on its wheels on the west shoulder northbound I-35. The tractor-trailer came to a controlled stop on the west shoulder of the southbound lanes.

The SUV was totaled, and the truck was not damaged. Both drivers wore seat belts.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department, as well as NTA Ambulance, assisted at the scene of the crash.

