Minnesota woman arrested for alleged vehicle tampering in Daviess County

Early Monday morning, the Missouri Highway Patrol apprehended a woman from Claremont, Minnesota, on charges of vehicle tampering. The incident, which took place in Daviess County, resulted in the arrest of 43-year-old Cathrine J. Ryan.

According to the patrol’s online report, the arrest occurred at 3:51 AM. Ryan is facing a felony charge for allegedly tampering with a motor vehicle. Following her arrest, she was detained at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail for a 24-hour hold.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has not yet released further details regarding the circumstances of the alleged tampering.

(Photo via Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)