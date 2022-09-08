Minnesota man pleads guilty in Livingston County court to involuntary manslaughter

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Minnesota man pleaded guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 7th to felony second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan is scheduled for sentencing on November 3rd. A November 29th jury trial was canceled.

A probable cause statement accused Hassan of driving a semi-truck with a trailer east on Highway 36 in the driving lane on December 14th, attempting to make a left turn onto Mitchell Road from the driving lane instead of the turning lane, and blocking both lanes of travel.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ronald Tillman, who also drove a semi-truck with a trailer, was in the passing lane reportedly attempting to pass Hassan. Tillman’s semi-struck Hassan’s semi-trailer and ran off the road.

An air ambulance took Tillman to Truman Medical Center of Kansas City where he died two weeks later.