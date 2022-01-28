Minnesota man life-flighted to hospital after big rig is struck by detached tire from another truck

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Minnesota man sustained serious injuries when the Freightliner truck he drove was struck by a detached tire from another Freightliner north of Eagleville Friday morning, January 28.

An air ambulance transported 58-year-old Thomas Einerson of Olivia, Minnesota to UnityPoint Health of Des Moines, Iowa. No injuries were reported for the driver of the other truck, 38-year-old Montora Johnson of Waterloo, Iowa.

Johnson’s truck traveled south on Interstate 35 before the front left tire detached from the truck six miles north of Eagleville and crossed the median. The tire hit the other truck, which was headed north. Johnson’s truck came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes. Einerson’s truck ran off the west side of the road, crossed the median, and came to rest partially blocking the southbound lanes. Einerson’s truck was totaled, and the other truck had moderate damage.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore seat belts.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and North Harrison County Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

