Minnesota man charged with manslaughter in Livingston County sentenced on Thursday

A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty in Livingston County in September to second-degree involuntary manslaughter was sentenced on December 1st.

Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan of Saint Paul, Minnesota was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for four years. The sentence was to run consecutively to all other sentences. Execution of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for five years.

A probable cause statement said Hassan drove a semi-truck with a trailer east on Highway 36 on December 14th, 2021. He allegedly attempted to make a left turn onto Mitchell Road from the driving lane instead of the turning lane and blocked both lanes of travel.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ronald Tillman, who also drove a semi-truck with a trailer, was in the passing lane reportedly attempting to pass Hassan. Tillman’s semi-struck Hassan’s semi-trailer and ran off the road.

An air ambulance took Tillman to the Truman Medical Center of Kansas City, and he died two weeks later.