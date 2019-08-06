Miniature golf event raises nearly $5,000 for Backpack Buddies

A miniature golf event and associated activities at Trenton on Saturday raised money to support the backpack buddies weekend food programs of Grundy and Livingston Counties.

The Regional Nurse Practice Council for Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center report a total of $4,717.00 was raised during events held at Johnny Popper’s mini-golf and the Red Barn events center. That amount is described as providing nutritious food for 27 eligible children during the school year. The price to feed one child each weekend of the school year is $175.00.

The report included 61 people playing miniature golf with many youths taking part in the bounce house held indoors at the Red Barn. The Trenton Elks Lodge sold walking tacos, then donated their proceeds to backpack buddies.

Others assisting with the day were the Trenton Police Department and Grundy County emergency medical services.