Mildred “Millie” F. Bruder

Mildred “Millie” F. Bruders, age 93, of Braymer, MO, passed away Sunday morning, September 8, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Millie was born on January 19, 1931, the daughter of Norman and Frances Robinson in Long Branch, NJ. She grew up in Long Branch and graduated from high school in 1948. She then attended nursing school and married William Earl Butler. To this marriage, three children were born: Michael, Patricia, and William.

In 1966, Millie married Clyde “Chuck” Bruders. To this marriage, their daughter Laurie was born. The family lived in Dover, DE, before settling in Braymer, MO, in 1974. Millie and Chuck remained married and raised their children together until his passing in 1987.

Millie was a devoted member of the Braymer Methodist Church for close to 50 years. She enjoyed serving others by contributing to many church activities with home-cooked meals and shared her time generously. She served as the president of United Methodist Women for many years. She was also a member of the Braymer American Legion Auxiliary, Tuesday Study Club, and Pleasant Hill Lions Club, and served on the Braymer School Board. She was a talented cross stitcher and created many framed pieces of art, and she loved to work in her garden. Millie had a great sense of humor and an infectious giggle. She was the matriarch of her family and a loving mother and grandmother. Millie will be dearly missed.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Chuck, her daughter Patricia Binder, and her siblings Chet Robinson, Steve Robinson, and Dorothy Bergquist. She is survived by her children Michael Butler of Cordele, GA; William Butler (Rhonda) of Independence, MO; and Laurie Clevenger (Phil) of Braymer, MO; her grandchildren Callie Fallin (Jeffrey) of Lynn Haven, FL; Jon Michael Butler (Heather) of Andersonville, GA; Shawna Stewart (Don) of St. Louis, MO; Denise Fry (Danny) of Braymer, MO; Stacey McElwee of St. Louis, MO; Christopher Butler of Kansas City, MO; Brett Clevenger (Lauren) of Braymer, MO; Jared Clevenger (Keely) of Braymer, MO; Jacob Foy of Independence, MO; and Ashley Foy of Independence, MO; fifteen great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Kathie Robinson of Middletown, NJ; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Braymer Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. A service celebrating Millie’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2024, at the Braymer Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, also at the church. Burial will follow at Braymer Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo, (660) 354-2214.

