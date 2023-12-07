Milan woman facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident

A Milan woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly left the scene of a vehicle accident November 22nd.

Court information shows 51 year old Daluka Ajak Mayen has been charged with two felony counts each of first degree property damage and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage exceeding $1,000. She has also been charged with the felonies of third degree assault involving a special victim and third degree assault. Misdemeanor charges include second degree property damage and driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports Mayen struck another vehicle and left the scene. She then allegedly ran her vehicle through a fence at the American Legion baseball field.

She is also accused of resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement and medical personnel. Hays says no one was seriously injured.