Milan woman crashes in Galt, later arrested by patrol

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan woman sustained minor injuries when her sports utility vehicle overturned Friday, and she was later arrested.

Thirty-five-year-old Donna Pigg traveled west on Highway 6 when the vehicle ran off the south side of the road at Chestnut Street in Galt. Pigg reportedly overcorrected, the vehicle returned to the road, she overcorrected again, and the vehicle traveled off the south side of the road once more before overturning one time.

The Patrol reports the SUV received extensive damage and that Pigg wore a seat belt at the time of the accident. Emergency medical services transported Pigg to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

The Patrol arrested Pigg approximately two hours after the accident and accused her of felony possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana, as well as the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, drug intoxication, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, and owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

She was transported to the Grundy County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

