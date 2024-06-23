Milan woman arrested after domestic disturbance

Share To Your Social Network

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reported the arrest of a Milan woman following a domestic disturbance call on the morning of June 21.

According to online court records, 28-year-old Ream Jick Peter Lako has been charged with felonies for unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting and first-degree property damage. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only. Hayes noted that the suspect is currently in custody at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

Chief Hayes stated that Milan Police responded to the 100 block of South Market Street, where Lako allegedly broke the windows of a confidential victim’s vehicle and threatened the victim with a knife. Additionally, she is accused of starting a small fire in the kitchen.

